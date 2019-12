Can Sydney FC change championship pattern? – A look at the A-League´s Christmas leaders

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

It is yet another Merry Christmas for Sydney FC in the A-League. The Sky Blues are top of the table on Christmas Day for the third time in four seasons, continuing their dominance. Being top on December 25 means a record-breaking trophy is likely for Sydney FC. Alongside Melbourne Victory, they have won seven trophies […]



