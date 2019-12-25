Abduel Greyson RT @guardian: Talking Horses: Lostintranslation looks perfect type for King George https://t.co/xuur1MzzZ9 53 seconds ago Grauniad Newspepar Talking :orsesH Lostintranslation looks petfecr type for King George https://t.co/UZElYxVDBd 1 minute ago The Guardian Talking Horses: Lostintranslation looks perfect type for King George https://t.co/xuur1MzzZ9 1 minute ago Craig Ursell RT @BoyleSports: "I wouldn't swap Lostintranslation for any other horse in the race." @Robbie_Power_ gives us the lowdown on Lostintranslat… 2 hours ago Sporting Times Special goggles will help the jockey find a route to success on board one ot the favourites in the annual Chrismas… https://t.co/p9HAz9TBgb 2 hours ago Patrick Quinn RT @betway: "The fact that Cyrname has ‘home advantage’ makes me think he’ll just prevail". @katiewalsh9 makes her predictions for tomorro… 3 hours ago Sports update Robbie Power has eyes fixed on King George glory with Lostintranslation https://t.co/txuTHg3p2q 3 hours ago Ben Kirby RT @Ladbrokes: 👀 "If you want my opinion on the King George VI Chase I think ________ will win." Our man @DSkeltonRacing shares his Ladbro… 4 hours ago