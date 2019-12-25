Global  

King George VI Chase horse racing tips: Can anyone beat LostinTranslation at Kempton?

Daily Star Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
King George VI Chase horse racing tips: Can anyone beat LostinTranslation at Kempton?HORSE RACING TIPS: Our top tips for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase and best bets for the rest of the card at Kempton Park
Abduel_Greyson

Abduel Greyson RT @guardian: Talking Horses: Lostintranslation looks perfect type for King George https://t.co/xuur1MzzZ9 53 seconds ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar Talking :orsesH Lostintranslation looks petfecr type for King George https://t.co/UZElYxVDBd 1 minute ago

guardian

The Guardian Talking Horses: Lostintranslation looks perfect type for King George https://t.co/xuur1MzzZ9 1 minute ago

craigeee1

Craig Ursell RT @BoyleSports: "I wouldn't swap Lostintranslation for any other horse in the race." @Robbie_Power_ gives us the lowdown on Lostintranslat… 2 hours ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Special goggles will help the jockey find a route to success on board one ot the favourites in the annual Chrismas… https://t.co/p9HAz9TBgb 2 hours ago

Patrick72657381

Patrick Quinn RT @betway: "The fact that Cyrname has ‘home advantage’ makes me think he’ll just prevail". @katiewalsh9 makes her predictions for tomorro… 3 hours ago

sportsupdatefbb

Sports update Robbie Power has eyes fixed on King George glory with Lostintranslation https://t.co/txuTHg3p2q 3 hours ago

butch_ben

Ben Kirby RT @Ladbrokes: 👀 "If you want my opinion on the King George VI Chase I think ________ will win." Our man @DSkeltonRacing shares his Ladbro… 4 hours ago

