Cricket: Ben Stokes' father Ged in a stable condition after hospitalisation

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Ben Stokes' father and former Kiwis player Ged is in "a stable condition" but remains in intensive care in Johannesburg, with the England all-rounder due to return to training today.Stokes, who rushed to the hospital bed after his...
News video: Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes? 02:25

 With Ben Stokes inspiring two of English cricket’s greatest ever moments, it was inevitable he would be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year. We take a look at why 2019 was such an important year for Stokes.

Ben Stokes reacts to winning Sports Personality of the Year [Video]Ben Stokes reacts to winning Sports Personality of the Year

Ben Stokes reacts to winning this year's Sports Personality of the Year. Stokes said 2019 had been an "awesome" year for English cricket.

Ben Stokes in profile [Video]Ben Stokes in profile

Ben Stokes has been named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2019, we take a look at his career and how he overcame adversity to win the Cricket World Cup for his country.

Ben Stokes' dad Ged in 'stable condition' as England star trains with team-mates

Ben Stokes' dad Ged in 'stable condition' as England star trains with team-matesStokes missed England training yesterday to be with his dad Ged, but has now rejoined his team-mates after an improvement in his condition
Daily Star

Cricket: Ben Stokes' father Ged hospitalised in South Africa

Cricket: Ben Stokes' father Ged hospitalised in South AfricaBen Stokes' father and former Kiwis player Ged Stokes has been hospitalised in South Africa.Ged Stokes was hospitalised on Monday in Johannesburg with a serious...
New Zealand Herald

