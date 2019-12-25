Mark Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Manchester City claim a comfortable win over Wolves in the Premier League on Friday. The Citizens head into the game on the back of their 3-1 win over second-placed Leicester City last weekend. Pep Guardiola’s men have been in good form in recent weeks and they have picked […] The post BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Wolves v Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published 1 week ago Champions League match preview: Dinamo Zagreb v Man City Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side are hoping a win in Europe might lead to an upturn in form following only two wins in the last six matches in all competitions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Watford v Man United Mark Lawrenson is backing Watford to claim a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon at Vicarage Road. The Red...

The Sport Review 1 week ago



Nuno makes two changes: Wolves' predicted XI vs Man City - opinion Wolves' predicted line up for their Boxing Day clash with Manchester City at Molineux on Friday afternoon.

Football FanCast 1 day ago





Tweets about this