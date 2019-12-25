Miami, Louisiana Tech to face off in Independence Bowl
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Miami coach Manny Diaz’s message leading up to the Independence Bowl has been simple: Winning streaks and winning traditions start somewhere. He should know. He was at Louisiana Tech in 2014 when the Bulldogs beat Illinois in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. No one knew at the time, of course, how that victory would start […]
Independence Bowl: Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), Dec. 26, 4 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) Line: Miami by 6. Series record: Miami leads, 4-0. WHAT'S AT STAKE Most...