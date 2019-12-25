Leander Paes to bid adieu to tennis after 2020

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Indian tennis ace Leander Paes announced on Wednesday that 2020 will be his last year as a professional tennis player. He announced on Twitter that he will be picking and choosing tournaments next year to meet his fans all around the world. Leander, who made his Olympic debut in 1992, will look for one final flourish at Tokyo Olympics next year.


