Rishabh Pant celebrates Christmas with Dhoni

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant celebrated Christmas with former captain MS Dhoni and his friends on Wednesday.
