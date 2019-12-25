Rishabh Pant celebrates Christmas with Dhoni

Ind vs WI Trying to improve every day, says Rishabh Pant

Team trusts wicketkeeper for decisions. Rishabh Pant needs time to understand: Rohit Sharma After an unexpected maiden loss against Bangladesh in 1st T20, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma commented on Rishabh Pant’s performance behind the wicket. Sharma said that when team is not in the right.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:19Published on November 4, 2019