2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: Schedule, teams, tables, standings, TV channels, players to watch

JimBurke21 RT @LAKings: The 2020 World Junior Championship begins today and the LA Kings will have an NHL-best nine prospects playing in the Tournamen… 2 hours ago

Seek & Strike Hockey Legion Cutting Edge: IIHF World Junior Championship / ⁦@j_kaski⁩ brings us a look into the World Junior Championship for H… https://t.co/YO8YGVGxLg 2 hours ago

Sweden News #Sweden down holders Finland on day one of IIHF World Junior Championship https://t.co/PXBWXrZ4Qy 5 hours ago

Allie Prince RT @Canes: Five #Canes prospects are participating in the World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic https://t.co/KWfYV6t8ld 5 hours ago

Mikey D, O&BP 🤙🏼🏴‍☠️ “The more you see prospect Egor Zamula, the more you tip your cap to Flyers amateur scout Mark Greig. “Zamula, a l… https://t.co/kzyfkLyV7R 6 hours ago

Mike Copper Erie Otters defenseman Jamie Drysdale helped Canada defeat the United States 6-4 during Friday’s opening games of t… https://t.co/WvE0JNrWjX 6 hours ago

Wesley Coughlan RT @Sportsnet: Getting ready for the @iihf_wjc? Here are three players to watch from all 10 teams, courtesy of Sam Cosentino. #WorldJuniors… 6 hours ago