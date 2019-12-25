2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots draft Justin Herbert, Jordan Love goes in top 10 to Chargers

𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙮 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙤𝙣 @Mflansports It was akin to saying "man, can you imagine if Christian McCaffrey was on the Patriots". I know he dec… https://t.co/lku5R4XNqI 16 hours ago

Tim Olsen RT @BradenTClark: Well... this is very interesting. Jordan Love becomes the next QB in LA and gets picked in the top 10 at no. 7 to the LA… 2 days ago

Alexander the Average 🎅 Should I do my Patriots Mock Draft .5 tomorrow? 3 days ago

TrueAggie This mock draft says Love to the Chargers at #7. https://t.co/1AIJN6TfX0 3 days ago

Sam Farnsworth #NFL Mock Draft from CBS Sports has @USUFootball QB Jordan Love going 7th overall to the #Chargers. @KSLSports… https://t.co/43IXg4vn74 3 days ago

Braden “Brady” Clark Well... this is very interesting. Jordan Love becomes the next QB in LA and gets picked in the top 10 at no. 7 to t… https://t.co/uzejKqPM69 3 days ago

Bob L. @scottzolak @AdamSchefter Saw a mock draft had him going to #Patriots. No way unless he changes his name. Can’t liv… https://t.co/aVcLdWK7bE 3 days ago