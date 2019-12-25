Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Raptors 118-102

FOX Sports Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Raptors 118-102Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 118-102 in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jaylen Brown On Celtics Early Season Test Against Bucks [Video]Jaylen Brown On Celtics Early Season Test Against Bucks

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is ready to start the chess match against the Bucks.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.