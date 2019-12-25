Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Raptors 118-102 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 118-102 in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 118-102 in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Jaylen Brown On Celtics Early Season Test Against Bucks Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is ready to start the chess match against the Bucks. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:37Published on October 30, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this