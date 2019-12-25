2016 College Football Playoff Championship Game: Alabama 45, Clemson 40

Michael Grider Hot take: The OSU / Clemson game IS the national championship. Change my mind. — watching College Football Playof… https://t.co/SBmkP1zhTY 6 minutes ago

3Three RT @mowwgan_: Blessed and excited to announce that I’m joining the official photo team for the College Football Playoff National Championsh… 32 minutes ago

Tim Bielik In case you missed any of the awesome content that @DougLesmerises, @nwbaird and @Stephen_Means have been cranking… https://t.co/pcMhEzbly2 33 minutes ago

Billy Embody RT @Sheadixon: #LSU and Oklahoma are about to kick off in the 2019 Peach Bowl. Winner goes to the National Championship in New Orleans. Y… 41 minutes ago

Shea Dixon #LSU and Oklahoma are about to kick off in the 2019 Peach Bowl. Winner goes to the National Championship in New Or… https://t.co/3PYTmuDGUz 42 minutes ago

Jourden RT @LamarJacksonMVP: College Football Playoff Predictions: #1 LSU wins 38-23 over #4 Oklahoma!!! #2 OSU wins 35-32 over #3 Clemson!!! LS… 45 minutes ago

Raymond Taylor One of my favourite nights of the year 😃 The two College Football Playoff Semi Finals 😃 Going for #LSU and #Clemson… https://t.co/XqH9UgsIfe 46 minutes ago