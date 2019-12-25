Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Canada ready to go 0-100 real quick in 'heated' world juniors opener against U.S.

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Canada eased into last year's world junior hockey championship. Canada kicks off the under-20 event's latest instalment Thursday against the United States in a game loaded with skill, speed, familiarity, and perhaps biggest of all, intensity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A feast of Canadian storylines ahead of world juniors opener

Hockey Canada made its final cut on Saturday as Canada finalized its roster ahead of the world junior hockey championship.
CBC.ca

Canada finalizes roster as world juniors puck drop looms

Hockey Canada made its final cut on Saturday as Canada finalized its roster ahead of the world junior hockey championship.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Canada ready to go 0-100 real quick in 'heated' world juniors opener against U.S.… https://t.co/OG3rYiNndD 13 minutes ago

SportcentarInfo

sportcentar.info Canada ready to go 0-100 real quick in ‘heated’ world juniors opener against U.S. https://t.co/X963XObPYT https://t.co/JBQpnqcUrh 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.