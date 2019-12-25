Canada ready to go 0-100 real quick in 'heated' world juniors opener against U.S.

Canada eased into last year's world junior hockey championship. Canada kicks off the under-20 event's latest instalment Thursday against the United States in a game loaded with skill, speed, familiarity, and perhaps biggest of all, intensity.



