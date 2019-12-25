

Recent related videos from verified sources Joel Embiid Gets Mocked by Drake After Being Held Scoreless for First Time Joel Embiid Gets Mocked by Drake After Being Held Scoreless for First Time. The boastful Joel Embiid was humbled on Monday night. Embiid finished with zero points on 0-for-11 shooting. in the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10Published on November 26, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this WOWK #13SportsZone Embiid stars as 76ers beat Bucks 121-109 https://t.co/zwOuEjDSfU 16 seconds ago Distinct Athlete Embiid stars as 76ers beat Bucks 121-109 https://t.co/XmEGNA3XDu 6 minutes ago