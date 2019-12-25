Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Embiid stars as 76ers beat Bucks 121-109

FOX Sports Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Embiid stars as 76ers beat Bucks 121-109Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 121-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joel Embiid Gets Mocked by Drake After Being Held Scoreless for First Time [Video]Joel Embiid Gets Mocked by Drake After Being Held Scoreless for First Time

Joel Embiid Gets Mocked by Drake After Being Held Scoreless for First Time. The boastful Joel Embiid was humbled on Monday night. Embiid finished with zero points on 0-for-11 shooting. in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Embiid stars as 76ers beat Bucks 121-109 https://t.co/zwOuEjDSfU 16 seconds ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Embiid stars as 76ers beat Bucks 121-109 https://t.co/XmEGNA3XDu 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.