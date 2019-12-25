Brown leads Celtics' 1st win in Toronto since 2015 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 30 points as the Celtics handed the Raptors their first home loss to an Atlantic Division opponent in over four years. 👓 View full article

