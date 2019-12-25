Global  

Sixers' 3-point barrage helps bury Bucks, 121-109

FOX Sports Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Sixers' 3-point barrage helps bury Bucks, 121-109The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the 76ers, who hit 21 3-poitners, in Philadelphia's first home Christmas game in 31 years
Recent related news from verified sources

Embiid, Sixers' 3-point barrage help bury Bucks

The Sixers tied their franchise record for 3-pointers and Joel Embiid helped shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo as Philly cruised to an easy victory over Milwaukee...
ESPN

Sixers bounce Bucks with barrage of three-pointers, grab big Christmas win

Philadelphia torched Milwaukee's defense with 21 three-pointers – the team's season-high – as the Sixers slammed the Bucks 121-109 on Christmas Day.
USATODAY.com


