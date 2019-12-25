Sixers bounce Bucks with barrage of three-pointers, grab big Christmas win

Philadelphia torched Milwaukee's defense with 21 three-pointers – the team's season-high – as the Sixers slammed the Bucks 121-109 on Christmas Day.

