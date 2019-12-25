Cricket-New Zealand win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by 296 runs in Perth. Teams: Australia - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (capt), James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon New Zealand - Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Willi


