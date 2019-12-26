Global  

Ian Wright predicts Leicester City v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Ian Wright believes that Leicester City have “half a chance” of beating Liverpool FC in their Premier League clash on Boxing Day. The Foxes head into the game looking to try and get back to winning ways after their defeat by Manchester City last weekend. Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are flying high at the top of […]

The post Ian Wright predicts Leicester City v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Leicester prepare to go head-to-head with their main rivals for the Premier League, Liverpool, in their Boxing Day clash at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool will be 100 percent focused on Leicester City: Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Dec 24 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they will be 100 per cent focused on the clash against Leicester City in the Premier...
Sify

Harvey Barnes injury update provided by Brendan Rodgers ahead of Leicester City v Liverpool

Harvey Barnes injury update provided by Brendan Rodgers ahead of Leicester City v LiverpoolLeicester City winger limped off during the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City following a collision with Ederson
Leicester Mercury


