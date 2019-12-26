Global  

Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban. “Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,” Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!” […]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Skier Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Fiance P.K. Subban

Skier Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Fiance P.K. Subban 00:33

 Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn got engaged again to the man who is already her fiance.

