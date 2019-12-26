Draymond-led Warriors bottle Rockets, Harden Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 27 minutes ago )

Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Damion Lee had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

