Embiid, Sixers' 3-point barrage help bury Bucks

ESPN Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Sixers tied their franchise record for 3-pointers and Joel Embiid helped shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo as Philly cruised to an easy victory over Milwaukee on Christmas.
