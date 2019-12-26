Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia fine with five!

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Australia fine with five!*Melbourne:* Australia could play five specialist bowlers against New Zealand during the second Test, captain Tim Paine said Wednesday, with the decision being left until the last moment. The Melbourne Cricket Ground track has been lifeless during the past two Boxing Day Tests, making it hard to take 20 wickets, although a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Leunig Fragments Movie Trailer [Video]The Leunig Fragments Movie Trailer

The Leunig Fragments Movie Trailer HD A prismic view of acclaimed cartoonist-philosopher #MichaelLeunig. Filmed over five eventful years, we observe Michael grappling with life, art and mortality. The..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.