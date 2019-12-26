Global  

Cricket-New Zealand pacemen strike twice to leave Australia 67-2

Reuters India Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
MELBOURNE, Dec 26 - New Zealand's pacemen struck twice in the first session at the Boxing Day test on Thursday, removing both Australia's openers to leave the home side at 67 for two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
