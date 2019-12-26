Global  

Live: Annular solar eclipse in southern India today

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Sky gazers, astronomers and space buffs are gearing up to watch the annual solar eclipse on Thursday. Today's eclipse will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. Stay with TOI for all the updates
News video: Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India

Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India 02:02

 The annual solar eclipse of the year began today. A greater part of the eclipse will be visible in Southern India. North Kerala’s Cheruvathur is the first place to witness the eclipse. A large crowd assembled to watch the phenomenon in Cheruvathur.

India to witness annular solar eclipse after Christmas: Details here

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Before bidding goodbye to 2019, India will catch a glimpse of the year's last solar eclipse . The eclipse will be visible from several parts...
MENAFN.com

Annular solar eclipse and 'ring of fire' begins in the Emirates sky

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Citizens in the United Arab Emirates are waiting anxiously to observe the solar eclipse that takes place on 26 December, Trend...
MENAFN.com


