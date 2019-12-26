How to watch Temple vs. North Carolina: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Sir Elk North Carolina vs. Temple Military Bowl Highlights (2019) #TarHeels #UNC https://t.co/XyilptwYai 32 minutes ago

Robert P. Martell RT @247Sports: WATCH: North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome comes down with an acrobatic TD catch from QB Sam Howell, putting the exclamation poin… 1 hour ago

Sean Smith RT @CFBRanking: MILITARY BOWL FINAL North Carolina 55 Temple 13 This Tar Heels team will be one to watch next season. https://t.co/lO1iyF… 2 hours ago

College Football Rankings ™ MILITARY BOWL FINAL North Carolina 55 Temple 13 This Tar Heels team will be one to watch next season. https://t.co/lO1iyFv6NH 2 hours ago

Ernst Nordholt North Carolina vs. Temple: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Military Bowl kickoff time, pr - https://t.co/Q6n5CLUBgc #GoogleAlerts 2 hours ago

Philip Velez Jr. RT @247Sports: WATCH: North Carolina QB Sam Howell throws his third TD pass in a 55-13 Military Bowl win over Temple, finding WR Dazz Newso… 3 hours ago

247Sports WATCH: North Carolina QB Sam Howell throws his third TD pass in a 55-13 Military Bowl win over Temple, finding WR D… https://t.co/RPtKaFzIM5 3 hours ago