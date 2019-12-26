Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

College football picks, bowl games: Best bets for Clemson-Ohio State, LSU-Oklahoma lead Six Pack

CBS Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Process moves toward the new year with some picks for the final bowl games in 2019
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Gundy on Chuba Hubbard

Mike Gundy on Chuba Hubbard 00:41

 Mike Gundy talks about his bowl game success and Chuba Hubbard's decision to play in the Texas Bowl.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

The Las Vegas Bowl brings economic boost to the city during the holidays [Video]The Las Vegas Bowl brings economic boost to the city during the holidays

The Las Vegas Bowl and all its related events help boost the local economy.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bowl game college football picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S CFB SUPER 6

Bowl game college football picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S CFB SUPER 6College football is back! You might be thinking about that post-Christmas letdown ... but just remember it's postseason! Let's hit those picks.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS Sports

2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, kickoff times, TV channels, scores

A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Leemon__

Ernie El’s @rustshakleford @AustinitsuA_ @ztrain12 @BarstoolBigCat Hahaha I gave out all my picks for college football today.… https://t.co/qi4PW1B6W7 40 minutes ago

samvenator

Sam Simcox Clemson Vs. Ohio State: Fiesta Bowl Odds And Expert Picks For 2019 College Football Bowl Games… https://t.co/ISDOC2hJ72 2 hours ago

SportsPicks77

Pick Dawgz Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Clemson Tigers - 12/28/19 College Football Playoffs Fiesta Bowl Pick, Odds, and Prediction… https://t.co/utPLsFJTPc 2 hours ago

Cherry_Pickin

Andre Cherry My CherryPickin 🔒’s thru 12/28 Cotton: PSU over Memphis ✅ Fiesta: Clemson over OSU 🍑: LSU over OU ✅ Camping: ND ov… https://t.co/P39U3IODNs 2 hours ago

Covers

Covers The Ohio State Buckeyes may haven been disappointed with not getting the No. 1 overall seed, but it set up maybe th… https://t.co/aXnipKpIIw 3 hours ago

FX_Butterfly

BUtterflyFX 🦋 RT @AthlonSports: Today's Fiesta Bowl could well come down to the health of Justin Fields' knee. How mobile he is could tell us a lot about… 3 hours ago

AthlonSports

Athlon Sports Today's Fiesta Bowl could well come down to the health of Justin Fields' knee. How mobile he is could tell us a lot… https://t.co/M837C0ZLek 3 hours ago

ActionNetworkHQ

The Action Network Will Trevor Lawrence have a career game on the ground, or will Ohio State's pass rush be too much? Our favorite pl… https://t.co/YfA9UrPLK2 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.