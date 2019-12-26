Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Slugger Edwin Encarnacion apparently is headed to his fifth team in five years. According to multiple media reports Wednesday, the veteran designated hitter/first baseman and the Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a one-year, $12 million US deal.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month. Jayson Albano reports.