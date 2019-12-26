Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Slugger Edwin Encarnacion apparently is headed to his fifth team in five years. According to multiple media reports Wednesday, the veteran designated hitter/first baseman and the Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a one-year, $12 million US deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S., China to sign deal at White House: Trump

U.S., China to sign deal at White House: Trump 00:50

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month. Jayson Albano reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chicago White Sox Step In To Help Cover Funeral Costs For 112-Year-Old Fan, C.P. Crawford [Video]Chicago White Sox Step In To Help Cover Funeral Costs For 112-Year-Old Fan, C.P. Crawford

The Chicago White Sox stepped up to the plate to bid farewell to a fan who loved the team his whole life--all 112 years of it.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:43Published

China, U.S. agree to roll back tariffs [Video]China, U.S. agree to roll back tariffs

China and the U.S. have agreed to roll back tariffs if a broader 'phase one' trade deal is agreed, but Reuters sources say the plan faces fierce opposition from some in the White House. Julian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Encarnacion, White Sox agree to deal

The White Sox and Edwin Encarnacion are in agreement on a one-year deal for $12 million with a club option for 2021 at $12 million.
ESPN

White Sox strike up Christmas Day deal for free agent Edwin Encarnacion, per reports

The White Sox continue to make moves this offseason
CBS Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports https://t.co/LgvdR91OV6 https://t.co/Qyf7vIyCJN 4 hours ago

Spencz1997

The Lone Wolf RT @SportsRumble: Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports https://t.co/tv8W5tzDRP https://t.co/Er93xGq… 4 hours ago

SportsRumble

Sports Rumble Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports https://t.co/tv8W5tzDRP https://t.co/Er93xGqn6K 5 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports https://t.co/pX1QsrhG9K https://t.co/tBCiV4jFIE 5 hours ago

15MinuteNewsSpo

Sports News Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports https://t.co/rlktetad8Q #Baseball 5 hours ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports | CBC Sports https://t.co/PoRwUt8ONT 6 hours ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports - Major League Baseball News - https://t.co/CIlvfOOVKq 7 hours ago

Canada24News

Canada24News Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports https://t.co/YqyIXYOz2E https://t.co/zqQG74bZvL 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.