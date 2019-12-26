Boxing Day Test: Trent Boult makes remarkable comeback against Australia

Wisden ICYMI: With a new red ball in hand, Trent Boult made a rousing return. #AUSvNZ https://t.co/jLokuNi0kC 11 minutes ago Fox Cricket 🗣️ “He’s had 10 days to prepare for that ... I don’t mind attacking cricket, which is good, but there’s stupidity a… https://t.co/FwN6aLqsvI 13 minutes ago Rakshith RT @BLACKCAPS: WICKET! Trent Boult strikes in the first over of the BOXING DAY Test! Pitches up, swings in and takes Joe Burns' middle peg!… 18 minutes ago Rakshith RT @ESPNcricinfo: First baller! Trent Boult goes right through Joe Burns and the stumps are a mess What a start to the Boxing Day Test!… 18 minutes ago Rakshith RT @BLACKCAPS: BOXING DAY TEST is GO! Trent Boult to open up... 🇳🇿 v 🇦🇺 CARD | https://t.co/N6jpmeAeh4 #AUSvNZ #cricketnation https://t.… 18 minutes ago Times Now Sports VIDEO: Trent Boult dismisses Joe Burns for golden duck with peach of a delivery at MCG #AUSvNZ #BoxingDayTest https://t.co/1X8xFTkbMR 21 minutes ago Devdiscourse Boxing Day Test: #TrentBoult makes remarkable comeback against #Australia https://t.co/jaTNKwCtzF 22 minutes ago SportsGridUK Kiwi invasion: Smith booed at the MCG https://t.co/grRyZG84pX https://t.co/r14Wcz3f1p 1 hour ago