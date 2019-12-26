Global  

Boxing Day Test: Trent Boult makes remarkable comeback against Australia

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Dec 26 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult made a remarkable return from injury as he clean bowled Australia's Joe Burns in the very first over of their innings in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Thursday.
Aus vs NZ: Pattinson set to play in Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, Dec 21 (IANS) Australia head coach Justin Langer has all but confirmed that right-arm pacer James Pattinson will feature in the playing XI for the...
Sify

'Going to have a great game': MCC confident of landing long-term Boxing Day Test deal

Ground officials believe the pitch used between Australia and New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test will avoid the problems of recent years, while a new contract is...
The Age

