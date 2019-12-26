Global  

Warriors stifled Harden by innovating, Kerr says

ESPN Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Warriors were able to hold James Harden to 24 points with a renewed defensive approach and intense preparation, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.
