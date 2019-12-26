Global  

2020 will be my farewell year: Leander Paes

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Many felt he should have hung up his playing kit three years ago. Every time someone broached the 'R' word, Leander Paes would reason that he was still enjoying tennis even in his mid-40s.
I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year: Leander Paes

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): India veteran tennis player Leander Paes on Wednesday announced that the coming year, 2020, will be his last year on the court.
Sify Also reported by •Reuters

Leander Paes announces 2020 will be his final year as a professional

India's veteran tennis player Leander Paes announced on Wednesday that 2020 would be his "farewell year" as a professional before he hangs up his racket.
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersZee News

