Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chelsea news: January transfer decision, Hudson-Odoi return, potential departures

Football.london Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
All the latest news from around Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day ahead of the clash against Southampton
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Latest Chelsea transfer rumours: £100m Jadon Sancho decision made, Emerson demands

The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window
Football.london

Transfer news live: Arsenal make contact for £55m Koulibaly, Chelsea's Sancho decision

The January transfer window will open in just over a week's time and there is sure to be a flurry of activity, particularly in London where Arsenal, Chelsea and...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Rangers 'contact' forgotten Chelsea striker over potential January transfer https://t.co/9doBGPIIh3 57 minutes ago

cfc_news_feed

Chelsea News Real Madrid star Isco has made a decision on completing a transfer to Chelsea in January #CFC #RMCF…… https://t.co/aWizbxvAUS 3 hours ago

DExpress_Sport

Express Sport Real Madrid star Isco has made a decision on completing a transfer to Chelsea in January #CFC #RMCF… https://t.co/PSWYnLJxOl 3 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Two Chelsea transfer issues Frank Lampard needs to address in January - opinion https://t.co/IHvrcwZPgD 6 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Rangers contact Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud over January transfer https://t.co/RVSz6IgOfA https://t.co/wt0j3sj7ww 7 hours ago

Jackie_News

Radio Jackie News Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's promising to keep playing his young players - despite having their transfer ban lif… https://t.co/Jnxrsii4ST 7 hours ago

DjGriffman

Griffman Chelsea eye Paris Saint-Germain double raid in January transfer window #Football #News https://t.co/HTBQ4F3XwF 7 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Chelsea eye Paris Saint-Germain double raid in January transfer window https://t.co/xXOaREeKJ1 https://t.co/3lvMB4Ny0N 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.