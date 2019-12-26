Global  

Kawhi's hot hand lifts Clippers, keeps Lakers cool

ESPN Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night in the NBA's marquee Christmas game.
Recent related news from verified sources

Kawhi: Clips, Lakers different teams since opener

Kawhi Leonard said when his Clippers play the Lakers on Christmas, both teams will be different than what they were in the season-opener on Oct. 22.
ESPN

LeBron James' ‘healthy fear’ of Kawhi Leonard explained before Lakers vs Clippers

LeBron James' ‘healthy fear’ of Kawhi Leonard explained before Lakers vs ClippersLeBron James and Kawhi Leonard are set to face off against each other on Christmas Day when the Lakers and Clippers meet at the Staples Center
Daily Star Also reported by •FOX Sports

