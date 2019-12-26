Global  

Leander Paes to retire in 2020; shares heartfelt post on social media

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
India veteran tennis player Leander Paes on Wednesday announced that the coming year, 2020, will be his last year on the court. The player took to Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas and along with that he also announced 2020 as his farewell. "This being said, I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year as a pro tennis...
2020 will be my farewell year as pro tennis player: Leander Paes

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Tennis great Leander Paes on Wednesday said that he will be calling time on his nearly three decade-long professional career in 2020....
Sify

Deepika-Ranveer's adorable Christmas post

Bollywood celebrities have been wishing fans #MerryChristmas on social media and here’s Deepika Padukone giving the festive occasion a quirky touch. The...
IndiaTimes

