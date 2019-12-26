Australian cricketers celebrate Christmas with their wives and children Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

The Australian cricket team spent quality time with their families in Melbourne on Christmas day. David and Candice Warner joined the likes of Steve Smith and his partner Dani Willis, among others for lunch at Melbourne's Crown Metropol on the eve of their Boxing Day Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.



Both Dani and Candice...

