Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are going

Daily Star Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are goingLiverpool are riding high at the top of the Premier League while Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United all struggle to keep place – but this is not what BT Sport’s script predicted
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:25

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton [Video]Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton

A preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves [Video]Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League predictions: Lawro v rapper & Man Utd fan Avelino

Mark Lawrenson takes on rapper and Manchester United fan Avelino to make predictions for the latest round of Premier League fixtures.
BBC News

Final Premier League table predicted and it's bad news for Spurs - but great news for Chelsea

Final Premier League table predicted and it's bad news for Spurs - but great news for ChelseaA supercomputer has predicted the final standings for the 2019/20 Premier League table
Football.london Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

Brummie_Steve_

Brummie Steve Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are going https://t.co/LQdrp8nLcY #FOOTBALL 4 days ago

fbbsix

⚽️Super League Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are going https://t.co/egIJJsivXB 4 days ago

gunners_today

Gunners Today Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are going https://t.co/tmJVkZQYgD https://t.co/pQkW1RjJqO 4 days ago

DS_ManCity

Daily Star Man City Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are going https://t.co/CBiKlwCmHt #MCFC 4 days ago

ManUtdFanKe

manchester united fans🇰🇪 RT @ManUtdLatestCom: Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are going #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/KvqbuRNl9l 4 days ago

iChelseaApp

Chelsea News 365 Daily Star: Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are going https://t.co/llitRwp3rq… https://t.co/VqN4VhfcSX 4 days ago

ToffeesNews

Everton News Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are going https://t.co/CpY2bfrD4T 4 days ago

DS_Chelsea

Daily Star Chelsea Hit or miss? How BT Sport's supercomputer Premier League predictions are going https://t.co/Qw634MNY2g #CFC 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.