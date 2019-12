DENVER (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Derrick Favors grabbed 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans surprised Denver 112-100 on Wednesday night to halt the Nuggets’ seven-game winning streak. The 9-23 Pelicans are now 2-0 against the Nuggets this season. They spoiled the festive mood at the Pepsi Center as the Nuggets played […]

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ingram scores 31 as Pelicans surprise Nuggets 112-100 Ingram scores 31 as Pelicans surprise Nuggets 112-100

FOX Sports 54 minutes ago





Tweets about this Inquirer RT @INQUIRERSports: Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Derrick Favors grabbed 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans surprised Denver 112-1… 6 minutes ago INQUIRER Sports Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Derrick Favors grabbed 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans surprised Denver 1… https://t.co/vyWfM1EGK5 7 minutes ago Augustine Marin "Ingram Scores 31 as Pelicans Surprise Nuggets 112-100" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/pwKy3gA9sh 9 minutes ago greeen Ingram Scores 31 as Pelicans Surprise Nuggets 112-100 - https://t.co/yn4w6L4uO4 19 minutes ago BastilleGlobal Ingram scores 31 as Pelicans surprise Nuggets 112-100 https://t.co/MakD88jSRm https://t.co/EPCNINvTOx 22 minutes ago Davida Staub "Ingram Scores 31 as Pelicans Surprise Nuggets 112-100" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/jgzelnkrqn 23 minutes ago NBA News Now Ingram scores 31 as Pelicans surprise Nuggets 112-100 - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/uuykfn5w6d 26 minutes ago #todayheadline Ingram scores 31 as Pelicans surprise Nuggets 112-100 https://t.co/RJCNVISWcZ https://t.co/zFEG9Jt1Lo 30 minutes ago