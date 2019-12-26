EPL: Concern over Leicester City's Jamie Vardy ahead of Liverpool clash
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () *London:* Leicester City face runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day knowing their own title hopes are very much in the balance. Thursday's match will see the second-placed Foxes, the shock 2015-16 champions, kick off 10 points adrift of Liverpool, who will arrive in the East Midlands fresh from winning a maiden...
Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and Leicester's previous match, a loss to Manchester City, were huge learning curves for his young side.