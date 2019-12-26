Global  

EPL: Concern over Leicester City's Jamie Vardy ahead of Liverpool clash

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
*London:* Leicester City face runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day knowing their own title hopes are very much in the balance. Thursday's match will see the second-placed Foxes, the shock 2015-16 champions, kick off 10 points adrift of Liverpool, who will arrive in the East Midlands fresh from winning a maiden...
News video: Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool 01:08

 Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and Leicester's previous match, a loss to Manchester City, were huge learning curves for his young side.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk [Video]Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime' [Video]Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected. The Premier League leaders travel to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is the perfect player to make Manchester City pay

Why Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is the perfect player to make Manchester City payIn-depth analysis ahead of Leicester City's trip to the Etihad Stadium this weekend
Leicester Mercury

'Getting treatment' - full Leicester City injury news ahead of Liverpool clash

Leicester City v Liverpool preview | The Foxes face a big clash in the race for the Premier League title on Boxing Day as runaway leaders Liverpool visit the...
Leicester Mercury

