EPL: Concern over Leicester City's Jamie Vardy ahead of Liverpool clash

*London:* Leicester City face runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day knowing their own title hopes are very much in the balance. Thursday's match will see the second-placed Foxes, the shock 2015-16 champions, kick off 10 points adrift of Liverpool, who will arrive in the East Midlands fresh from winning a maiden ...



