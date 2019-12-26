Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Snodgrass dropped, 3 changes: West Ham predicted XI to face Crystal Palace - opinion

Football FanCast Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Manuel Pellegrini has some decisions to make regarding his selection for West Ham United's Boxing Day clash with Crystal Palace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is This The Greatest Footballing City? | London City Guide [Video]Is This The Greatest Footballing City? | London City Guide

Football Fan City Guides is a new series, where we share our favourite places for football fans to eat, drink and most importantly watch the football in the biggest cities in Europe. This time it's..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 07:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shelvey returns, 3 changes: The XI Newcastle should play vs Crystal Palace - opinion

Newcastle's chances of success against Crystal Palace rely heavily on two key players being available for selection
Football FanCast

Crystal Palace vs West Ham live: streaming information and how to watch for free on Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace vs West Ham live: streaming information and how to watch for free on Amazon PrimeRoy Hodgson's side host Manuel Pellegrini and the Irons for a London derby on Boxing Day between Crystal Palace and West Ham at Selhurst Park
Football.london Also reported by •DNAIndependentBBC Local NewsSoccerNews.com

Tweets about this

irons_whu

Irons WHU Forum Snodgrass dropped, 3 changes: West Ham predicted XI to face Crystal Palace - opinion https://t.co/IFokG15KUM via @NewsNowUK 9 hours ago

TheEaglesAddict

Eagles Addict Snodgrass dropped, 3 changes: West Ham predicted XI to face Crystal Palace - opinion | FootballFanCast #CPFC https://t.co/KUxiwWlCWj 9 hours ago

WestHamNewsApp

West Ham News App Football Fancast: Snodgrass dropped, 3 changes: West Ham predicted XI to face Crystal Palace - opinion… https://t.co/cyVuEe7O7e 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.