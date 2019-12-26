Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update ahead of Leicester clash
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Jurgen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is unlikely to feature until the New Year ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day. The England international suffered an injury setback during Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over Brazilian side Flamengo in the Club World Cup final. Oxlade-Chamberlain incurred an ankle problem to force Klopp to […]
