FIR against Raghubar Das for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Hemant Soren’s caste

Hindu Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The FIR was registered against the outgoing Chief Minister under the SC/ST Act on Wednesday, police said
syedsonu2

syedsonu RT @the_hindu: #HemantSoren had filed the complaint against #RaghubarDas at Dumka Police Station, accusing him of making “objectionable” re… 4 minutes ago

crosthwaite2010

GHOSH SUDIP FIR against Raghubar Das for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Hemant Soren’s caste https://t.co/hB6GeMsJfk 46 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald An FIR was registered against caretaker #Jharkhand CM #RaghubarDas for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks on… https://t.co/FPTtr71RT0 53 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu #HemantSoren had filed the complaint against #RaghubarDas at Dumka Police Station, accusing him of making “objectio… https://t.co/65lhrqWjY2 1 hour ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News FIR Against Caretaker CM Raghubar Das for Making ‘Objectionable’ Remarks on Hemant Soren’s Caste https://t.co/j6nEA1B21Q 1 hour ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News FIR Against Caretaker CM Raghubar Das for Making ‘Objectionable’ Remarks on Hemant Soren’s Caste https://t.co/Jk13CcWOiv 1 hour ago

Vanket1

Venkatesh Mandate changes many things. https://t.co/qLVi5yii25 1 hour ago

AabidMa53584132

Aabid Mansuri RT @bhatia_niraj23: Jharkhand: FIR against caretaker CM Raghubar Das for making objectionable remarks on @HemantSorenJMM's caste https://t… 1 hour ago

