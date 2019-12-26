Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

LeBron aggravates groin injury, could miss time

ESPN Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
LeBron James' collision with Patrick Beverley in the first quarter of the Lakers' loss to the Clippers caused the Lakers star to aggravate a nagging groin injury and set him back to where he was five days ago, he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TeedotKaydot

T. RT @mcten: New story: LeBron aggravated a nagging groin injury - different than the one he suffered last year, however - in a Christmas Day… 10 minutes ago

SteveandJimFTW

Steve&JimFixtheWorld LeBron aggravates groin injury, could miss time #MLB https://t.co/oYXXVgSiMn 12 minutes ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog LeBron aggravates groin injury, could miss time https://t.co/8lQVMpNtjV 41 minutes ago

BinoBola

BinoBola LeBron James aggravates groin injury in loss, could miss time https://t.co/3YY25ym2N1 51 minutes ago

robcuzican

Rob Naka LeBron aggravates groin injury, could miss time - via @ESPN App https://t.co/rlw3HWuYyU 1 hour ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary LeBron James aggravates groin injury in loss, could miss time - https://t.co/Otz502mMDV #LatestComments https://t.co/lmocbT16t0 2 hours ago

PokerArticles

Poker Articles LeBron aggravates groin injury, could miss time https://t.co/g4C1P3OGeH 2 hours ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter LeBron James aggravates groin injury in loss, could miss time https://t.co/E87p8UrCEs https://t.co/FSkkCMGfXK 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.