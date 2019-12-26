Global  

Solskjaer’s reply when asked if Pogba will start Man United v Newcastle

The Sport Review Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could start against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. The France international made his first appearance in the Premier League since the end of September in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Watford at the weekend. Pogba was a second-half substitute as Manchester United suffered […]

The post Solskjaer’s reply when asked if Pogba will start Man United v Newcastle appeared first on The Sport Review.
