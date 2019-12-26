Dale Stephens says he is not surprised to see Harry Kane doing so well for Tottenham and England.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Adam Stenning Dale Stephens has been a fan of Spurs striker Harry Kane for a while. #BHAFC #TOTBHA #Premier_League https://t.co/BYTFUNe9va 4 hours ago Brighton Albion news Dale Stephens has been a Harry Kane fan since teenage days https://t.co/mLFhOXLGDh https://t.co/o3nrOmAc0C 5 hours ago Seagulls Addict Dale Stephens has been a Harry Kane fan since teenage days | The Argus https://t.co/4M7QjicOqv 6 hours ago Brighton News 365 The Argus: Dale Stephens has been a Harry Kane fan since teenage days https://t.co/nkGXNWKkYX #bhafc #seagulls #brighton fc 7 hours ago