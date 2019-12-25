Global  

Racing: Punters follow champion jockey James McDonald at Ellerslie on Boxing Day

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Racing: Punters follow champion jockey James McDonald at Ellerslie on Boxing DayIt was the homecoming that turned into a coronation for James McDonald.The Kiwi jockey has made his annual pilgrimage home for Christmas and brought his saddle with him to take in Ellerslie's mega-meeting which started today.Punters...
