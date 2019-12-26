Global  

Boxing Day Test: Australia end day one at 257/4 against NZ

Thursday, 26 December 2019
Melbourne [Australia], Dec 26 (ANI): Australia ended day one at 257/4 on Thursday against New Zealand in the ongoing Boxing Day Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
News video: What Is Boxing Day And Why Is It Called That?

 The holiday known as Boxing Day is celebrated the day after Christmas and has nothing to do with empty gift boxes. Boxing Day is a day to give to the less fortunate. During the Victorian era in Britain, many servants were given time off to visit their families on December 26. It became such a...

Boxing Day Test: Australia in commanding position against NZ on day two

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 27 (ANI): Australia managed to reach a commanding position on day two of the Boxing Day Test on Friday against New Zealand here at the...
Sify

Cricket: Black Caps battle on day one of Boxing Day test against Australia

Cricket: Black Caps battle on day one of Boxing Day test against AustraliaAfter 32 years away, New Zealand's return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground started with a bang, but ended with a familiar feeling.After one over, the estimated...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The Age

