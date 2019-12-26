Phoenix takes on Golden State on 7-game slide

Stephen Curry out for 3 Months Following Left Hand Injury. On Oct. 30, Curry broke the second metacarpal in his left hand. . The injury occurred during the Golden State Warriors game against the..

Stephen Curry Suffers Broken Left Hand As Warriors Lose To Suns 121-110 The Warriors lost another star Wednesday night, this time their franchise face. Steph Curry fell to the ground on his wrist and Phoenix Suns big man Aron Baynes fell on him, too. He left the game in