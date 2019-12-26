Global  

James Anderson becomes second cricketer to play 150 Tests for England

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Centurion [South Africa], Dec 26 (ANI): Pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the second English cricketer to play 150 Test matches.
James Anderson only second cricketer to play 150 Tests for England

Pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the second English cricketer to play 150 Test matches.
Sify Also reported by •The AgetalkSPORT

James Anderson EXCLUSIVE: England fast bowler on still having the hunger and his excitement to play with Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer in South Africa

James Anderson says he is as hungry as ever to play for England as he prepares to make his return to the Test side in South Africa. The 37-year-old, England’s...
talkSPORT

