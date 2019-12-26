Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Michael Keane at risk: Everton transfer target more suited to playing under Ancelotti - opinion

Football FanCast Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Everton are reportedly pushing strongly to sign Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, and all of the signs point to him being more suited to Carlo Ancelotti than current Toffee Michael Keane.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ancelotti sent worrying message to £27m-rated Everton man in Burnley win - opinion

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti sent a double worrying message to defender Michael Keane during the 1-0 win against Burnley in his opening match in charge.
Football FanCast

No Iwobi or Keane: How Everton could line up in Ancelotti’s preferred 4-4-2 formation - opinion

FFC takes a look at how likely new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will line his side up in his preferred 4-4-2 formation when he takes charge.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.