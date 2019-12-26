Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Harry Kane must outshine Brighton star in better form than he is today - opinion

Football FanCast Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane will have to win his duel with Brighton's Dan Burn.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

World-class: Spurs may have dropped all three points vs Brighton without 6 ft 2 star - opinion

Harry Kane was in brilliant form as Spurs came from behind to beat Brighton on Boxing Day
Football FanCast

Harry Kane loves scoring goals on Boxing Day and has ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler’s record in sights with goal vs Brighton

Harry Kane lives and breathes goals. In 185 Premier League appearances, the Tottenham hotshot has 107 to his name which is staggering. So it comes as no surprise...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.