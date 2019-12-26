Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Newcastle

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to bounce back from a defeat at Watford with a comfortable win over Newcastle on Boxing Day. The Red Devils looked to have turned a corner under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in consecutive games. However, David De Gea endured a forgettable […]



